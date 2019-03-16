Transformers: The Last Knight is Getting a Sequel

Share Tweet Email Copy Link Copied

Transformers producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura has confirmed that a sequel to 2017's The Last Knight is in the works.

“We are already working on two projects and both have scripts under development," Di Bonaventura told Cinema. "One is the latest in the main family series following the events of Transformers: The Last Knight and the other is a sequel to Bumblebee." So, we are thinking of films where Optimus Prime and Bumblebee will be the buddies, but when Optimus and Bumblebee are the movies of the protagonists … how human beings get involved in their drama In the first place, the size is different between human beings and theirs …. It’s a worrying point (laughs).”

The Last Knight earned $605 million worldwide in 2017, the lowest gross for any movie in the main Transformers franchise by over $100 million. The franchise has earned $1.8 billion at the box office, with Transformers: Dark of the Moon earning over $1.1 billion worldwide. Although Bumblebee earned less money at the box office than The Last Knight, it was made for a more modest budget and received much stronger reviews than any other movie in the franchise. It's unclear at this time how Paramount will draw from Bumblebee's success with critics and audiences to The Last Knight's sequel.

No release date was given for the sequel to The Last Knight. It's unclear how involved Michael Bay will be with the new movie, if at all. It's also unclear what actors from The Last Knight might return for the sequel.

(via Heroic Hollywood)

