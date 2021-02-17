The fan-favorite animated series Total Drama Island is returning for two new seasons, which will stream on HBO Max and air on Cartoon Network.

As part of the Redraw Your World initiative, the original, fan-favorite animated series Total Drama Island is being revived for two new seasons, which will air on Cartoon Network and stream on HBO Max.

Per an official release from WarnerMedia, Total Drama Island's revival will feature "an updated cast of quirky, iconic teen contestants as they face hardcore competition, brutal eliminations, and more drama than ever before." Additionally, the company revealed a new piece of key art, which confirms the return of fictional television host Chris McLean and his right-hand man, Chef Hatchet. Silhouettes recognizable as other past characters from the series can be seen in the background.

An official synopsis for Cartoon Network and HBO Max's Total Drama Island revival reads as follows:

Total Drama Island – The world's most hilarious reality show is back and better than ever with two new seasons. With no parents, no phones, and no mercy, the new animated series will introduce an updated cast of quirky, iconic teen contestants as they face hardcore competition, brutal eliminations, and more drama than ever before. Total Drama Island is produced by Fresh TV for Cartoon Network and HBO Max, and distributed internationally by CAKE.

Created by Jennifer Pertsch and Tom McGillis, Total Drama Island originally premiered on Teletoon in Canada in 2007, making its United States debut on Cartoon Network in 2008. The show was produced by Fresh TV, which is also known for such cartoons as 6teen, Stoked and Grojband. Total Drama Island followed a group of unsuspecting teenagers from all walks of life who were forced to endure dangerous and humiliating challenges as part of an island-based game show. One contestant would be eliminated every week, with the last person standing receiving a cash prize.

The original Total Drama series ran for a total of five seasons. Seasons 2, 3 and 4 were titled Total Drama Action, Total Drama World Tour and Total Drama: Revenge of the Island, respectively. Meanwhile, Season 5 was split into two parts: Total Drama All-Stars and Total Drama: Pahkitew Island. The original series concluded with Pahkitew Island's final episode, which aired on July 18, 2014 in the U.S. and on Nov. 20, 2014 in Canada. A spinoff series, Total Drama Presents: The Ridonculous Race, aired for a single season in 2016. A second spinoff, Total DramaRama, premiered in 2018. It is currently in the midst of its second season and has already been renewed for a third.

