The logo for Warner Bros.' live action Tom and Jerry film has been revealed, offering a glimpse of the new cat and mouse.

While the cast will appear in live-action, Tom and Jerry themselves will be animated-- much like previous live action cartoon adaptions such as Alvin and the Chipmunks and The Smurfs. However, they will not be animated using computer generated means. Instead, the logo reveals that Tom and Jerry have been designed with their classic styles in mind.

Tom and Jerry appear to be smoother and brighter than their television counterparts, updated for the high-definition standard of modern films. It is unknown if the film will take a more realistic approach with Spike, the bulldog, or if he, too, will have his classic design.

Tom and Jerry stars Chloë Grace Moretz and Michael Peña, playing Kayla and Terrence, who work in a hotel that Jerry has moved into. Enlisting the help of Tom, Kayla and Terrence try to get rid of Jerry, sparking the cat and mouse's classic chaotic relationship. It is the first time since 1992 that Tom and Jerry will be seen on the big screen, and unlike the 1992 version and much like the classic cartoons, the duo will be silent.

Warner Bros. Animation Group's Tom and Jerry, directed by Tim Story, stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Colin Jost, Ken Jeong, Robert Delaney, Jordan Bolger and Pallavi Sharda. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on April 16, 2021.

