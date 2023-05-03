Sony Pictures Animation's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has a truly epic runtime.

Twitter user Cryptic HD QUALITY reported that Across the Spider-Verse has an official DCP runtime of 140 minutes -- or, two hours and 20 minutes. A follow-up confirms this runtime, per movie theater chain AMC Theatres. This would make the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel one of the longest Western animated films of all time, exceeding 2012's Consuming Spirits and 1978's The Lord of the Rings but not surpassing the 160-minute-long Hungarian film The Tragedy of Man.

RELATED: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Art Announces the Coming 'Spider-War'

14 minutes of Across the Spider-Verse premiered at this year's CinemaCon event, introducing protagonist Miles Morales to the interdimensonal Spider-Society and their ongoing mission "to stop universes from colliding." Details about this mission were teased across the film's trailer, including conflict between Miles and Spider-Society leader Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099, who warns the new Spider-Man that he must choose between "saving one person and saving every world." This reportedly ties into a threat posed by The Spot (Jason Schwartzman), a portal-making supervillain who previously appeared in the Marvel cartoons Spider-Man: The Animated Series and Disney XD's Marvel's Spider-Man. Spider-Verse producer Christopher Miller has assured fans that initially "goofy" Spot will evolve into a true threat. "He starts off goofy, with his Looney Tunes portals, but as the movie progresses he gets more powerful. You have to take him seriously," Miller said.

What Else to Expect From Across the Spider-Verse

Compared to Into the Spider-Verse's cast, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will introduce a multitude of Spider-Man variants from across the character's 71-year history. Joining Miles, Spider-Gwen, Peter B. Parker and Miguel -- the latter of whom appeared during Into the Spider-Verse's post-credit scene -- are Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), Spider-Man India (Karan Soni) and Peter B.'s baby daughter Mayday, among many others. Some variants even originated from non-comic media, with posters revealing Spider-Man costumes from the animated series Spider-Man Unlimited and The Spectacular Spider-Man, as well as PlayStation's Marvel's Spider-Man, as background extras. However, it's still unclear if the voice actors from these franchises will reprise their roles in Across the Spider-Verse.

RELATED: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Casts Andy Samberg in Mystery Role

While not connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Across the Spider-Verse's trailer briefly acknowledged the multiversal events Tom Holland's Spider-Man faced in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Additionally, the film will introduce five alternate worlds beyond Miles' dimension -- including one mystery world described as visually "jaw-dropping" -- each with its own distinct art style. Per an online study conducted by Fandango, Across the Spider-Verse is currently the most-anticipated summer blockbuster of 2023, beating out DC's highly-anticipated The Flash and Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible sequel, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 2.

Source: Twitter (1, 2)