A synopsis for Space Jam: A New Legacy, the upcoming sequel 1996's Space Jam, has found its way online -- and teases NBA superstar LeBron James embarking on a quest with cartoon icon Bugs Bunny through various Warner Bros. worlds.

The synopsis for A New Legacy was shared on Twitter by Final Space writer Ben Mekler. "During a trip to the Warner Bros. studio, NBA Superstar LeBron James and his son accidently get trapped within a world that contains all of Warner Bros.' stories and characters, under the control of a malfunctioning, all-powerful force named Al G (played by Don Cheadle)," it reads. "With the help of Bugs Bunny, LeBron must navigate through a never-before-imagined world filled with iconic movie scenes and characters as they re-assemble the Looney Tunes to rescue his lost son. Now to get back home, Lebron and the Tunes have to unravel Al G's mysterious plan and win an epic basketball game against digital gamified super-versions of the NBA and WNBA's biggest stars as the entire world watches."

Continue scrolling to keep reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

RELATED: Space Jam 2: LeBron James Suits Up in New Tune Squad Uniform

The synopsis for SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY is certifiably bananas and I for one cannot wait to see it pic.twitter.com/BLmc4x5uHb — Ben Mekler (@benmekler) October 18, 2020

Mekler describes the story of A New Legacy as being "certifiably bananas" and something he "cannot wait to see." The synopsis appears to be legitimate, with the writer being asked on Twitter if it was real or simply a "bit," to which he replied, "[N]o bit." In another tweet, Mekler explained that he received the synopsis via a test screening email.

Released in theaters just under 24 years ago in November of 1996, the original Space Jam followed Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes, who were faced with the threat of being enslaved by a race of aliens and forced to work in their amusement park. Their only hope is to win a basketball game against the aliens, with Bugs recruiting legendary Chicago Bull Michael Jordan to play for the Tune Squad.

RELATED: Don Cheadle's Space Jam 2 Role Spoiled by Someone Who's Not In the Film

A sequel to Space Jam was planned as far back as 1997, though initial attempts to follow up the 1996 film ultimately fell through. Multi-time NBA champion LeBron James signed on to star in a Space Jam sequel in 2014, with the project slowly gaining traction over the years before being officially announced as Space Jam: A New Legacy in February of 2019. Based on this new synopsis, it appears A New Legacy will not only center around the Looney Tunes, but also various other Warner Bros. properties.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is directed by Malcolm D. Lee and produced by Ryan Coogler, LeBron James, Duncan Henderson and Maverick Carter. It stars LeBron James, Don Cheadle and Sonequa Martin-Green and is set to release July 16, 2021.

KEEP READING: Warner Bros. Delays Dune to Late 2021

Source: Twitter\@benmekler

Share Share Tweet Email

Spider-Man: Jamie Foxx’s Electro Return CONFIRMS Sony & Marvel Share a Multiverse