Robert Kirkman is still hoping to make a new adaptation of The Walking Dead with animation, and has held onto this desire for years. However, due to the red tape that's involved, he's probably not going to be able to get to it anytime soon.

Per ComicBook.com, Kirkman shared more details about his planned animated adaptation of The Walking Dead in the "Letter Hacks" column of The Walking Dead Deluxe #85. The comic book writer was not enthusiastic with the latest update on the potential project, confirming that he can't move forward until he reclaims the rights from AMC. However, there's still a lot of hope at Skybound that the animated series will be made one day.

"I'd love to see it happen someday, but I don't think it'll be possible until I get the rights back from AMC," Kirkman said. Editor Amanda LaFranco added, "There's definitely been developments over the years for something like this, and there's a lot of fans over here that would still very much love to make that happen."

Kirkman seemed to be more optimistic about the animated series in the "Letter Hacks" column of The Walking Dead #79, though he had hinted that there'd be some trouble clearing it with AMC. "I think it would be a lot of fun to do a faithful animated adaptation, but I don't know AMC's appetite for such things," Kirkman noted.

The Walking Dead Has Briefly Delved Into Animation

While a full-on animated series hasn't been made, The Walking Dead has been reimagined in animation. A promotional video made by AMC to promote the series was previously released online, and it faithfully recreated the first 13 pages of the original comic book of The Walking Dead. A tie-in webseries for the TV show, Red Machete, also featured some animated segments. While not an animated series, The Walking Dead has also been given several video games.

The franchise will continue on even without any animated shows getting made. There are second seasons of The Walking Dead: Dead City and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon on the way, with the latter getting renamed as Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol, given Melissa McBride's return. The franchise just wrapped up the spinoff The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, and while a second season of that show hasn't been announced, it's been teased that a renewal is possible.

