In the wake of Blue Sky Studios shutting down, it has been revealed that the studio's final title, an adaptation of Nimona, was nearly completed.

The closure of the animation company Blue Sky Studios by Disney has left its final film, a feature adaptation of the Noelle Stevenson comic Nimona, unreleased despite being nearly completed.

In announcing the studio's closure, THR reported that Blue Sky's Nimona adaptation, to be directed by Patrick Osborne and to be released in Jan. 2022, was ceasing production. Further information was revealed by THR reporter Borys Kit on Twitter. "Blue Sky was in the middle of production of Nimona, adapting the Noelle [Stevenson] GN. Sources tell me the movie is about 75% complete. Could someone step in to acquire it and finish it?" Kit wrote.

Blue Sky was in the middle production of NIMONA, adapting the Noelle Stephenson GN. Sources tell me the movie is about 75% complete. Could someone step in to acquire it and finish it? https://t.co/8zgehlZyIJ — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) February 9, 2021

Noelle Stevenson also reacted to the news on social media. "Sad day. Thanks for the well wishes and sending so much to everyone at Blue Sky. Forever grateful for all the care and joy you poured into Nimona. <3" Stevenson wrote on Twitter. Author David Peterson, whose book The Mouse Guard was also set to be adapted into an animated 20th Century Fox movie until Disney canceled it, offered his consolation to Stevenson. "I'm so sorry Noelle. When the plug was pulled on Mouse Guard, I felt crushed and lost for a while. Nimona & the mice deserved better," wrote Peterson.

Sad day. Thanks for the well wishes, and sending so much love to everyone at Blue Sky. Forever grateful for all the care and joy you poured into Nimona ❤️ — Noelle Stevenson (@Gingerhazing) February 9, 2021

I’m so sorry, Noelle. When the plug was pulled on Mouse Guard, I felt crushed and lost for a while. Nimona & the mice deserved better. — David Petersen (@mouseguard) February 9, 2021

20th Century Fox and Blue Sky Studios first purchased the film rights to the critically-acclaimed graphic novel Nimona in June 2015. The project was set to be helmed by Oscar-winning director Patrick Osborne. However, Nimona was canceled after Disney announced that it was shutting down Blue Sky Studios. Disney attributed this decision to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. "Given the current economic realities, after much consideration and evaluation, we have made the difficult decision to close filmmaking operations at Blue Sky Studios," a Disney spokesperson said.

Source: THR

