The Witcher Animated Tie-In Film Reportedly in the Works at Netflix

Before the release of Season 1 of Netflix's The Witcher, there were rumors circulating pertaining to an animated spinoff of some kind. After the series premiered, executive producer Tomek Bagiński teased that there was more to come before Season 2 is released. While there was some supposition that he was referring to the animated spinoff, Bagiński provided no details.

Thanks to a recent WGA entry, at least a few basic details concerning the rumored animated spinoff have been confirmed. The project is an animated film, produced by Netflix, titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. The film is being written by The Witcher staff writer Beau DeMayo, who was behind the Season 1 episode, "Betrayer Moon."

What is interesting to note is that Bagiński seemed to hint at a number of "surprises," which means that this animated film may be the first of several similar projects to come. The original rumors described a project focusing on supporting characters, which would allow for a variety of different stories. It would also mean that Nightmare of the Wolf may not involve Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg or princess Ciri, at least, not in any major role. It is important to keep in mind that this is pure speculation, as further details regarding the animated film -- beyond the title and writer -- have yet to be released.

As for Season 2 of Netflix's hit fantasy series, production will reportedly begin in February. The series is scheduled to return to screens some time in 2021, primarily adapting Andrzej Sapkowski's Blood of Elves and possibly Time of Contempt.

The Witcher stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Freya Allan as Ciri and Joey Batey as Jaskier. Season 1 is now available for streaming on Netflix.

(via Redanian Intelligence)

