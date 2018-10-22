Mark Hamill Reveals a Controversial New Take on Luke’s Death

Mark Hamill has shared a new, and very controversial, interpretation of Luke Skywalker’s death in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Director Rian Johnson’s hit film is undeniably divisive, with one of the most discussed aspects being the ultimate fate of Luke Skywalker. By the end of The Last Jedi, Luke has been shaken from his depression and has embraced his legacy, using his considerable power to trick Kylo Ren’s First Order forces long enough for what remains of the Resistance to escape aboard the Millennium Falcon. However, his presence on the planet Crait is revealed to be only a Force projection, from Ahch-To; the exertion is too much for him, and Luke’s body disappears as he becomes one with the Force.

THE FORCE KILLED LUKE. You have to acknowledge the irony in his fate.

Almost like an addict that kicked his habit cold-turkey, remained clean for decades, only to re-use just once & then, tragically, overdoses.#SadSkywalker #ForceFatality #JediJunkie pic.twitter.com/CmavbUUBJh — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 22, 2018

While some fans loved the sendoff for the character, others were infuriated with Luke’s withdrawal from the galaxy, and his melancholy death. But now Hamill has posted a new interpretation of the ending for his character that makes his fate about 90 times sadder. Hamill shared the idea that “THE FORCE KILLED LUKE.” “You have to acknowledge the irony in his fate,” he wrote. “Almost like an addict that kicked his habit cold-turkey, remained clean for decades, only to re-use just once & then, tragically, overdoses.”

The #SadSkywalker reveals this to be more of a joke than anything, but that probably won’t stop it from reopening some wounds about the character and his fate.

