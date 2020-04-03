James Gunn Shares the Plot for the Never Made Scooby-Doo 3

While he is best known for directing such films as Guardians of the Galaxy and the upcoming The Suicide Squad, James Gunn also penned the screenplays for 2002's live-action Scooby-Doo film and its 2004 sequel, Monsters Unleashed. While a third film in that series was never made, Gunn recently spoke to what such a threequel would have entailed.

On Twitter, a fan asked Gunn for plot details regarding the canceled Scooby-Doo 3. The director replied, "The Mystery Ink [sic] gang are hired by a town in Scotland who complain they're being plagued by monsters but we discover throughout the film the monsters are actually the victims and Scooby and Shaggy have to come to terms with their own prejudices and narrow belief systems. (Yes, really!)"

The Mystery Ink gang are hired by a town in Scotland who complain they’re being plagued by monsters but we discover throughout the film the monsters are actually the victims & Scooby & Shaggy have to come to terms with their own prejudices & narrow belief systems. (Yes, Really!) — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 1, 2020

Following its initial release in 2002, Scooby-Doo became a cult classic among fans, who enjoyed the cast who brought Mystery Inc. to life and the unique monsters, as well as the innuendos sprinkled throughout the movie. That said, 2004's Monsters Unleashed did not fare as well, with poor reception leading to the planned third film being scrapped.

Scooby and the gang are slated to return to the big screen this year with the release of the animated film Scoob!. Meanwhile, production on The Suicide Squad recently wrapped, with Gunn slated to return to Marvel Studios to helm Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 down the road.

