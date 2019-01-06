Into the Spider-Verse Wins Big, Black Panther Snubbed at Golden Globes

Marvel's movies had a night of mixed success as Hollywood's biggest stars gathered together for the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night. While Black Panther was shut out of winning in three categories, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse won the only Golden Globe it was nominated for.
Into The Spider-Verse won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture -- Animated early on in the ceremony.
Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller accepted the award from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
“Thank you for recognizing such an unusual movie," said Lord. "This is a ridiculous collaboration among many filmmakers, starting with our directors Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, [and] Rodney Rothman.”
Lord and Miller also thanked the 800 filmmakers who worked on Into the Spider-Verse. They also thanked the creators of Spider-Man, Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, along with Miles Morales' creators, Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli.
The Sony Pictures Animation film follows Shameik Moore's Miles Morales as he becomes Spider-Man and encounters Spider-People from other realities, including Jake Johnson's Peter Parker and Hailee Steinfeld's Spider-Gwen.
In a fitting moment of Marvel synchronicity, several members of the Black Panther cast, including Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira and Michael B. Jordan, presented the Into the Spider-Verse filmmakers with the award.
However, Black Panther did not share Into the Spider-Verse's success at the show. The Marvel Studios blockbuster that kicked off a cultural phenomenon didn't win any Golden Globes at the ceremony.
Black Panther lost one of the night's biggest awards, Best Motion Picture -- Drama, to Bohemian Rhapsody, a musical drama based on the life of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.
Likewise, Kendrick Lemar and SZA's "All the Stars," from Black Panther: The Album, lost the Golden Globe for Best Original Song to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow" from A Star Is Born.
Ludwig Göransson's instrumental Black Panther score was up for Best Original Score, but it lost to Justin Hurwitz's score for the historical drama First Man.
Despite Black Panther's disappointing night, that blockbuster movie and Into the Spider-Verse have already earned numerous awards and could still be nominated for major Academy Awards. Black Panther: The Album and "All the Stars" are also nominated for several Grammy Awards, including the signature awards like Album of the Year and Song of the Year, respectively.
The full list of Golden Globe Award winners is below:
Best Motion Picture -- Comedy or Musical
Green Book
Best Motion Picture -- Drama
Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Director -- Motion Picture
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture --Drama
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama
Glenn Close, The Wife
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture -- Comedy or Musical
Christian Bale, Vice
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture -- Comedy or Musical
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Best Motion Picture -- Animated
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Foreign Language Film
Roma
Best Screenplay
Green Book
Best Original Score
Justin Hurwitz, First Man
Best Original Song
"Shallow," by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Best Television Limited Series or TV Movie
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Best TV Series -- Comedy or Musical
The Kominsky Method
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Comedy or Musical
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Comedy or Musical
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Best Television Series -- Drama
The Americans
Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series -- Drama
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Director Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Forest Whitaker, Letitia Wright and Andy Serkis and is available to buy, stream or download now.
Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse stars Shameik Moore, Brian Tyree Henry, Jake Johnson, Mahershala Ali, Hailee Steinfeld, Liev Schreiber, Luna Lauren Velez, Lily Tomlin, Nicolas Cage, John Mulaney and Kimiko Glenn. The film is in theaters now.
