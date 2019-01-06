Into the Spider-Verse Wins Big, Black Panther Snubbed at Golden Globes

Share Tweet Email Copy Link Copied

Marvel's movies had a night of mixed success as Hollywood's biggest stars gathered together for the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night. While Black Panther was shut out of winning in three categories, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse won the only Golden Globe it was nominated for.

Into The Spider-Verse won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture -- Animated early on in the ceremony.

Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller accepted the award from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

“Thank you for recognizing such an unusual movie," said Lord. "This is a ridiculous collaboration among many filmmakers, starting with our directors Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, [and] Rodney Rothman.”

Lord and Miller also thanked the 800 filmmakers who worked on Into the Spider-Verse. They also thanked the creators of Spider-Man, Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, along with Miles Morales' creators, Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli.

The Sony Pictures Animation film follows Shameik Moore's Miles Morales as he becomes Spider-Man and encounters Spider-People from other realities, including Jake Johnson's Peter Parker and Hailee Steinfeld's Spider-Gwen.

In a fitting moment of Marvel synchronicity, several members of the Black Panther cast, including Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira and Michael B. Jordan, presented the Into the Spider-Verse filmmakers with the award.

However, Black Panther did not share Into the Spider-Verse's success at the show. The Marvel Studios blockbuster that kicked off a cultural phenomenon didn't win any Golden Globes at the ceremony.

Black Panther lost one of the night's biggest awards, Best Motion Picture -- Drama, to Bohemian Rhapsody, a musical drama based on the life of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

Likewise, Kendrick Lemar and SZA's "All the Stars," from Black Panther: The Album, lost the Golden Globe for Best Original Song to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow" from A Star Is Born.

Ludwig Göransson's instrumental Black Panther score was up for Best Original Score, but it lost to Justin Hurwitz's score for the historical drama First Man.

Despite Black Panther's disappointing night, that blockbuster movie and Into the Spider-Verse have already earned numerous awards and could still be nominated for major Academy Awards. Black Panther: The Album and "All the Stars" are also nominated for several Grammy Awards, including the signature awards like Album of the Year and Song of the Year, respectively.

The full list of Golden Globe Award winners is below:

Best Motion Picture -- Comedy or Musical

Green Book

Best Motion Picture -- Drama

Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Director -- Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture --Drama

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture -- Comedy or Musical

Christian Bale, Vice

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture -- Comedy or Musical

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Motion Picture -- Animated

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Foreign Language Film

Roma

Best Screenplay

Green Book

Best Original Score

Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Best Original Song

"Shallow," by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Best Television Limited Series or TV Movie

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Best TV Series -- Comedy or Musical

The Kominsky Method

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Comedy or Musical

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Comedy or Musical

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Best Television Series -- Drama

The Americans

Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series -- Drama

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Director Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Forest Whitaker, Letitia Wright and Andy Serkis and is available to buy, stream or download now.

Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse stars Shameik Moore, Brian Tyree Henry, Jake Johnson, Mahershala Ali, Hailee Steinfeld, Liev Schreiber, Luna Lauren Velez, Lily Tomlin, Nicolas Cage, John Mulaney and Kimiko Glenn. The film is in theaters now.

