The first look at Netflix's CG-animated reboot of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe has been revealed -- as well as the first official action figures from Mattel.

A new promo image features a heavily armored version of He-Man, whose Sword of Power has also doubled in size. He-Man is astride his trusted sidekick Battle Cat, who sports armor that covers a majority of his body. The official figures feature He-Man, as well as his arch-enemy Skeletor and Evil Lyn. The He-Man figure features a more traditional look that his CG-animated counterpart, as does the Battle-Cat figure. Finally, Mattel will release a construction figure of Battle-Cat.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is the second series based on He-Man to be released on Netflix. The series will be produced by Mattel Television with Adam Bonnett (Descendants), Christopher Keenan (Justice League, Batman Beyond), and Rob David (Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) serving as executive producers. Bryan Q. Miller (Smallville) will serve as series showrunner.

Netflix is also producing the anime series Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which serves as a sequel series to the original He-Man and the Masters of the Universe filmmation series. Kevin Smith will serve as showrunner for Revelation while Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania, Blood of Zeus) will handle animation duties.

Source: ToyArk

