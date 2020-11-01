TV URBAN LEGEND : Ray Bradbury created the Halloween Tree as an angry reaction to "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown."

"It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" was the third TV special starring the characters from Charles Schulz's Peanuts comic strip. The characters had proven so popular in their appearances during TV advertisements that they had graduated to TV specials, and the initial TV special, "A Charlie Brown Christmas", was such a success that the networks soon not only wanted a sequel, but after a baseball-themed second special, they specifically wanted another holiday-themed TV special. Schulz agreed, and decided to do a Halloween-themed special (animated TV specials in general were rare at the time, so ones specifically about Halloween were ever rarer) based on a bit that he had invented in the Peanuts strip in 1959 - the Great Pumpkin.

The Great Pumpkin is a holiday figure, like the Easter Bunny or Santa Claus, that only Linus van Pelt seems to believe in. Every year, leading up to Halloween, he writes a letter to the Great Pumpkin asking for gifts and on Halloween night itself, he awaits the arrival of the Great Pumpkin in a pumpkin patch, only to invariably be disappointed when the Great Pumpkin does not show. Undeterred, Linus simply vows that next year will be the year that he finally meets the Great Pumpkin.

His belief in the Great Pumpkin leads to other ridiculing him, which inspired his classic phrase (which originated in the strip but made its way into the TV special, as well), "There are three things I have learned never to discuss with people: religion, politics, and the Great Pumpkin."

The TV special (written by Schulz, produced by Lee Mendelson and directed by Bill Melendez) follows Linus on his journey, only this time Charlie Brown's little sister, Sally, is along for the ride, as she is so infatuated with Linus that she passes up trick-or-treating to go with him to the pumpkin patch (meanwhile, Charlie Brown has a poor time trick-or-treating, as he ends up collecting a number of rocks instead of any actual treats). For a moment there, it even seems like the Great Pumpkin will arrive, but it turned out to just be Charlie Brown's dog, Snoopy, dressed in his World War I pilot gear. Sally is distraught when it turned out that she missed out on trick-or-treating for nothing. The special ends with Linus steadfast in his belief that next year, the Great Pumpkin finally will arrive.

Lots of people loved the special. After all, it continued to air on network television for over 50 years (before the Schulz estate licensed the rights to Apple TV starting this year). However, one family that did not enjoy the special was the family Bradbury, watching at their home in Los Angeles. Bradbury and his daughters were angered that the Great Pumpkin never showed up.

Bradbury was disappointed in the holiday of Halloween in general at the time. He had written about it that it symbolized how “We just can’t face nothingness. We’ve got to make something of it. So we can hold death in our hands for a little while, or on our tongues, or in our eyes, and make do with it.” However, he had to admit that nowadays, kids just wore costumes because that's just how they do things. There was no connection to the macabre nature of Halloween anymore.

Bradbury talked about his disappointment in the special with his friend, animation legend Chuck Jones, who was in charge of MGM's animation department. Jones told him a story about a kid who came by his family's home after they ran out of candy and so when they told him that they had no treats for him, the kid said, "Okay, a trick then" and then went to the street and stood on his head. Jones found it very charming. They realized that the kids all knew the CUSTOMS of Halloween, but not the spirit BEHIND it.

Bradbury then showed Jones showed him a painting that he had made with his daughters called "The Halloween Tree"...

The two men realized that "The Halloween Tree" would be the perfect response to the Great Pumpkin, and Jones hired Bradbury to write a script for an animated special. Soon after, though, MGM shut its animation division down. Jones and Bradbury tried to shop the idea around to other places to no avail.

Thus, after a few years, Bradbury just re-worked the script into a novel called The Halloween Tree in 1972...

The novel is about a group of boys who travel through time in hopes of saving the life of one of their friends, learning the origins of the various costumes that they wear as Halloween outfits. It's a fascinating examination of the history of Halloween while also still being spooky, scary and filled with tension. It's an excellent book. Bradbury really hits into the idea of Halloween as being our chance to sort of spit in death's face. As he notes in the book, "Will we ever stop being afraid of nights and death? When you reach the stars, boy, yes, and live there forever, all the fears will go, and Death himself will die."

As these things are wont to do, what started as an animated project before becoming a novel was then later adapted as a cartoon! Twenty years after the novel was released, Bradbury wrote an adaptation of the work for a 1993 animated feature-length special...

It won an Emmy for Bradbury and has become a Halloween cartoon classic in its own right. Warner Bros. recently announced plans to turn the novel into a live action film, as well.

It's hilarious to see that someone being angry at a Halloween classic led to a Halloween classic of its own. It's funny how things like that work out sometimes.

Happy Halloween, everyone!

