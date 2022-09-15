The Manhattan Clan takes to the skies once again in the first look at Dynamite Entertainment's new Gargoyles series from creator Greg Weisman.

Disney's Gargoyles are soaring through the streets of New York City in the first preview for the new Dynamite Entertainment series, which is written by creator Greg Weisman.

Gargoyles #1 is written by Weisman, features art by George Kambadais and letters by Jeff Eckleberry. The first look at the series reunite fans to some of their favorite characters, including Goliath, Demona, Angela, Elisa, Brooklyn, Broadway, Lexington and Bronx. The series will also introduce fans to some new faces while also serving as a solid jumping on point for those new to the franchise.

Dynamite said of the new Gargoyles series, "One thousand years ago, superstition and the sword ruled in the old world and the 'Age of Gargoyles.' By day, these beings were solid stone, but came alive at night as powerful warriors. At least until they were betrayed by the humans they had sworn to protect - frozen in stone by a spell for a thousand years. Until today in modern Manhattan, they have risen again to become Defenders of the Night!"

Created by Weisman, Gargoyles was a Walt Disney Television Animation series that originally aired from 1994 to 1997. Weisman has also worked on past Gargoyles comic series after the show finished airing. "I literally can't articulate how thrilled I am to be writing Gargoyles stories again, both for returning fans and newcomers," he said. "It's just a joy to be exploring a world populated by Goliath, the entire Manhattan Clan, all their friends, and every single one of their enemies. I've been wanting to get back to these characters for some time now and having this opportunity rocks! (Pun intended)."

Kambadis, a longtime fan of the franchise, also spoke on his excitement for the new series. "I still remember waking up all excited, flustered even, every Saturday and Sunday morning to catch the next episodes," he explained. "I just loved them. Goliath was the coolest dude and the rest of the clan were SO... MUCH... FUN." Editor Nate Crosby added, "Gargoyles was a huge influence on me. It’s incredible that I get to help tell new stories about these characters that I love, written by the person that created them. Maintaining Greg’s vision of this world is a responsibility and an honor that I take seriously. New readers and longtime fans are going to be absolutely thrilled by what Greg, George and Jeff have in store.”

Gargoyles #1 features cover and variant cover art by David Nakayama, Lucio Parrillo, Lesley "Leirix" Li, Jae Lee, Tony Fleecs and Amanda Conner. The issue releases Dec. 7 from Dynamite Entertainment.

Source: Dynamite Entertainment