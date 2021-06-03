What We Do in the Shadows and Archer will premiere toward the end of the summer on FX and FXX, respectively.

FX's comedies Archer and What We Do in the Shadows have set late summer premiere dates for their respective twelfth and third seasons.

Archer will premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 10 p.m. on FXX with two new episodes, which will be available to stream the next day via FX on Hulu. This season, the former greatest spy in the world and his team will face off against the International Intelligence Agency (IIA). With the IIA taking all the spy contracts, Archer and the Agency must fight for scraps as they struggle to stay alive in the dog-eat-dog world of spycraft.

The season will feature the return of H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Adam Reed and Lucky Yates, as well as the voice talents of guest stars Pamela Adlon, Eric Andre, Bruce Campbell, Harvey Guillén, Kayvan Novak and Stephen Tobolowsky. The late Jessica Walter will also reprise her role as Malory Archer, having recorded her lines before her passing.

Meanwhile, What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 will debut on Thursday. Sept. 2 at 10 p.m. on FX. The two-episode premiere will then be available to stream on Friday, Sept. 3 on FX on Hulu.

The new season will pick up after the events of the Season 2 finale, which revealed that Guillermo is a vampire killer. Other plotlines include Colin Robinson's 100th birthday party, Nandor's eternal-life crisis and search for love, encounters with Sirens, gargoyles and the very first vampire, and a game of kickball with some werewolves.

The two comedies are the latest FX series to receive premiere dates. The network also announced that its adaptation of Y: The Last Man will premiere on Monday, Sept. 13 on FX on Hulu.

What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry, Mark Proksch and Harvey Guillen. Taika Waititi co-produces alongside Jemaine Clement, Scott Rudin, Paul Simms, Stefani Robinson and Garrett Basch. Season 3 premieres on Thursday. Sept. 2 at 10 p.m. on FX. The show's first and second seasons are available to stream on Hulu.

Created by Adam Reed, Archer stars H. Jon Benjamin as Sterling Archer, Aisha Tyler as Lana Kane, Jessica Walter as Malory Archer, Judy Greer as Cheryl/Carol Tunt, Chris Parnell as Cyril Figgis, Amber Nash as Pam Poovey, Adam Reed as Ray Gillette and Lucky Yates as Algernop Krieger. Season 12 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 10 p.m.

