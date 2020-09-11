Don Bluth, animator behind The Land Before Time, has launched a studio in the hopes of a comeback for a renaissance of traditional animation.

Animation legend Don Bluth has launched a new studio in the hopes of bringing back a renaissance of hand-drawn animation.

The studio stated that its goal is to create and pitch fully animated ideas that establish "NEW characters, NEW ideas and NEW cartoons." The decision for these new animations comes from the belief that "the public is craving another renaissance of hand-drawn animation," and the studio hopes to give the public that again along with vice president Lavalle Lee, who shares Bluth's love for 2D animation.

One of the studio's first projects is called Bluth's Fables. The project consists of multiple short stories -- all written by Bluth himself -- that bear similarities to various nursery rhymes and Aesop fables. This idea, as well as many others, are live streamed by the studio, and then uploaded to Youtube for later viewing.

These live streams are characteristic of the Don Bluth Studios' approach to development. The company is very transparent, which allows for a more intimate relationship with its audiences. It will showcase and update "the public with concept art, pencil tests, model sheets, animatics, and much much more."

Don Bluth is known for his animation work on such films as The Secret of NIMH, The Land Before Time, All Dogs Go to Heaven and Anastasia. His arcade game, Dragon's Lair, is being adapted into a Netflix live-action movie starring Ryan Reynolds, a project that Lavalle Lee helped spearhead.

(via Cartoonbrew)

