Darkwing Duck is coming to Dynamite Entertainment.

Dynamite has announced the imminent return of Darkwing Duck to comics, with new series, graphic novels and reprints planned for Drake Mallard/Darkwing Duck. A new title starring the titular Disney superhero will be released at the beginning of 2023. In addition to all-new original tales, "his classic adventures will be reprinted as well in facsimile editions and graphic novels. The hard-to-find 1991 limited series released by Disney Comics with contributions by John Blair Moore and others will soon be accessible again to fans and collectors of classic Disney comics."

Darkwing Duck is part of Disney's beloved wider Donald Duck library and first debuted as a hit animated television show in 1991. The Disney Television Animation series aired on both the syndicated programming block The Disney Afternoon and Saturday mornings on ABC. A total of 91 episodes across three seasons were made, each focusing on the adventures of Darkwing Duck, the superheroic alter-ego of suburban duck Drake Mallard (voiced by Jim Cummings). Since Darkwing Duck ended in 1992, the character has gone on to appear in the 2017 DuckTales reboot, voiced by Chris Diamantopoulos. This version of Darkwing Duck, however, was the star of a fictional television series, which listed Launchpad McQuack as an avid fan. A reboot of the original Darkwing Duck animated series was announced as being in development for Disney+ in November 2020.

Darkwing Duck's Comics History

The first Darkwing Duck comic book was a four-issue miniseries by Disney Comics that was published in late 1991 to capitalize on the animated show's syndicated premiere. Stories starring Darkwing Duck stories were regularly featured in Disney Adventures magazine and Marvel Comics' short-lived Disney Afternoon comic book throughout the 1990s. In June 2010, comic book publisher BOOM! Studios released a four-issue Duckwind Duck miniseries, titled "The Duck Knight Returns," which was set one year after the end of the 1991-1992 animated series. "The Duck Knight Returns" was well received by fans and led to BOOM! picking up Darkwing Duck as an ongoing title. The series ended with its eighteenth issue, which shipped in October 2011. A third comic series by Joe Books debuted in 2016 but was canceled after eight issues in 2017 due to low sales, leaving many plot threads unresolved.

Dynamite was founded in 2004 and is home to several best-selling comic book titles and properties, including The Boys, The Shadow, Red Sonja and Bionic Man. Dynamite owns and controls an extensive library with over 3,000 characters, such as Vampirella, Pantha, Evil Ernie, Smiley the Psychotic Button, Chastity, and Peter Cannon: Thunderbolt. The comic book publisher has worked with some of the most high-profile creators in comics and entertainment, including Gail Simone, Christopher Priest, Leah Moore, Kevin Smith, David Walker, Neil Gaiman, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Amy Chu, Steve Orlando and Matt Wagner, among others.

More information on release timing and creators involved with the upcoming Darkwing Duck comic series from Dynamite will be announced soon.

Source: Dynamite