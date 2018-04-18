New Gremlins Movie Is ‘Definitely’ a Reboot, Says Chris Columbus

It’s been three years since there have been any major developments surrounding the planned remake of the 1984 horror-comedy Gremlins. However, for those still wondering whether the film is going to be a sequel or a full-fledged reboot, director Chris Columbus has confirmed that it is, in fact, the latter.

“It will almost definitely be a reboot,” Columbus told Metro when asked about the nature of the film.

Columbus, who’s working on Gremlins with his production company 1492 Pictures, was brought onboard by Warner Bros. in 2015, along with Disturbia and Goosebumps writer Carl Ellsworth.

Directed by Joe Dante, the original Gremlins was a Christmas-themed horror-comedy about a young man who’s given an unusual pet that, when it comes in contact with water, spawns other creatures that turn into destructive little monsters. The film itself spawned a 1990 sequel, Gremlins 2: The New Batch.

In 2014, Dante addressed the numerous attempts to remake the film, noting it’s particularly difficult for writers and producers, as they have to receive approval from Warner Bros. and Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment, which jointly hold the rights. There’s also the matter of understanding what made the original work, but according to Columbus, he’s fully committed to preserving the timeless nature of the original.

“That was the goal on the films that have worked and have stood the test of time,” he explained. “There was definitely an intention to make them timeless. Even when we were making Home Alone I was saying to the crew, ‘I hope when people are watching this on TV in 30 years that this still feels fresh.’ You are a product of the time you shoot the movie, so there are a few things that give away what year it was. But there is a timeless quality, which starts with the story, which you know has an emotional connection to the audience that you know will continue through generations. But then there is production design, visual design, and making sure that it is appealing. There is a certain appeal to those films that helps to retain a certain freshness.”

The Gremlins reboot has yet to receive a release date.

