Now that the animated series is set to be removed from HBO Max, Cartoon Network removes all related Infinity Train content from the internet.

Cartoon Network's Infinity Train has been effectively scrubbed from the internet.

According to Cartoon Crave, all videos related to the animated anthology series created by Owen Dennis (Regular Show), including the pilot, have been removed from Cartoon Network's YouTube channel. Moreover, every tweet mentioning Infinity Train has been removed from Cartoon Network's Twitter. The show's soundtrack was also removed from music streaming platforms such as Pandora, YouTube and Apple Music, though it still remains available to stream on Spotify.

RELATED: HBO Max Offers Massive Discount Following Catalog Cuts

This development comes after HBO Max removed 36 titles from its streaming catalog -- 20 of them being original titles -- with shows like Infinity Train and Aquaman: King of Atlantis among them. According to a spokesperson for Warner Bros. Discovery, this decision was a result of the plans to merge HBO Max and Discovery+. "As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+... That will include the removal of some content from both platforms," HBO Max wrote in a statement.

Apart from Infinity Train, other Cartoon Network titles removed from the streaming service included Dodo, Elliott From Earth, Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Mighty Magiswords, OK K.O.! – Let’s Be Heroes, Uncle Grandpa and Victor and Valentino.

The merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery in April has resulted in several changes to the company, including layoffs, the removal of Warner Bros. titles from the streaming service and the cancelation of upcoming HBO Max exclusives like Batgirl. However, Warner Bros. Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav has revealed plans to expand HBO Max's content library overall, with a focus on increased "content" and overall "quality."

RELATED: HBO Max Cutbacks Will Have Little Impact on In-House Warner Bros. Shows

"Quality is what [Chief Content Officer] Casey [Bloys] and that team is delivering," Zaslav said. "It’s the best team in the business. We’re doubling down on that HBO team. They’re all committed under contract and we’re going to spend dramatically more this year and next year than we spent last year in the year before."

Infinity Train first premiered on Cartoon Network as a 10-episode, self-contained miniseries. The first season aired in January 2020, and was meant to be the first installment of an anthology series -- it’s one of the more unique shows to come out of Cartoon Network since Adventure Time or Steven Universe. The show ran for four seasons, before being canceled in May 2021.

Set on a train with an infinite number of cars, each with its own unique adventure (think of the film Snowpiercer or, more literary, Alice Notley’s The Descent of Allette), the first season features 13-year-old Tulip as the main protagonist, an aspiring game designer. She is joined by her two companions, a robot named One-One and Atticus, the king of corgis.

Source: Twitter