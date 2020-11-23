This is "From a Different Point of View," a feature where I discuss a comic book series with other people. This time around, due to everyone having to self-isolate, I figured I'd do a special edition where I discuss some crossovers with whichever readers that wanted to chat about them! We started off with Marvel's original Secret Wars and now we're doing Knightfall!

When last we checked in Knightfall, we were discussing Detective Comics #665, Knightfall Part 16, "Lightning Changes," by Chuck Dixon, Graham Nolan and Dick Giordano, with colors by Adrienne Roy and letters by John Costanza. Edited solo by Scott Peterson. Bane has broken Batman's back. Alfred and Robin come up with the idea of faking a car accident to explain Bruce Wayne's back injury. They then bring in Doctor Shondra Kinsolving, who is an expert in spinal injuries and recently had done wonders with Robin's father, Jack Drake, after he suffered a bad injury. She is in love with Bruce. He plans to settle down with her now that he can no longer be Batman. He tells Robin to give Jean-Paul Valley the job of Batman.

Continue scrolling to keep reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

In their first team-up as the new Batman and Robin, though, Robin saw that Jean-Paul was a TERRIBLE fit for the job, as he instantly went psycho. Meanwhile, Shondra and Jack Drake were kidnapped and Bruce couldn't save them. Now, we see what's going on with the new Batman and his obsession with Bane (who had dismissed Jean-Paul as a threat back when he was Azrael).

I opened with, "I didn't think anything of it at the time. And I still doubt it's meant as anything. But it's interesting that there's the offhand comment about how corrupt unions are." Tom A. replied, "I was just about to comment on that." I noted, "I think it's fine because it IS Gotham City. So I think any writer could probably have made that same point. But, I mean, once you make Rush Limbaugh a hero in your story, I think you open yourself up to some side-eyed reactions." Tom replied, "Chuck Dixon goes the extra mile by saying that unions are the most lucrative crime group of all." Flavio Sette added, "Yeah, Dixon loves bashing unions in his stories." Tom replied, "Yeah, remember the firefighter strike?" Flavio also added, "Whenever he writes a story featuring a union, it almost always has ties to organized crime."

Jean-Paul finds out that Bane is involved with the unions from his sources on the streets. That struck me as odd, "How does Jean-Paul already have informants?" Tom replied, "That's a very good question. Order of St. Dumas? Who knows." Sean Whitmore joked, "Those guys he beat up as Azrael are his informants. He checks in every now and then and just asks them stuff" I theorized, " Remember how he was missing most of the storyline? That was him building up his informants database."

I noted, "Robin's 'No snitching' position vis a vis Jean-Paul is such a bad idea. 'Jean-Paul is terribly unstable, but I guess I'll just go with it.'" Tom replied, "Robin's worried that if he tells on him to the teacher, Jean-Paul will give him a wedgie and write mean things on his desk." I continued, "Especially annoying since he also just let Bruce drive himself to exhaustion and that only ended with Bruce's back being broken!"

Flavio wondered about Bane's takeover of Gotham City, "I still think it's kinda bizarre that Bane actually gets away with demanding all criminals in Gotham's underworld kick up 50%. I mean, he's obviously quite intimidating, but his crew consists of like three guys. You'd think the crime syndicates would at least try to fight back some." I replied, "I guess the PR of breaking Batman goes a long way." Sean noted, "Plus, they shot a lot of people last chapter

Flavio noted, "Tough Tony Bressi is one of Dixon's pet bad guys, Bressi shows up in a lot of comics he wrote in the '90s (his first appearance was in the Robin III mini-series, apparently), until he died at some point. Dixon even had him show up in Batgirl: Year One." I replied, "Hey, it's an improvement over Generic Gangster #3 from the previous issue." Flavio replied, "I kinda like Tough Tony. Scott Beatty also got a lot of use out of him." Tom wondered, "Not sure why these guys are meeting in a sports stadium." I pointed out, "Private skyboxes were probably in the news a lot at the time. The early 90s was a boom period for private skyboxes. So it seemed like a fun place to turn into a gangster meetup." Tom questioned Tony's take on Bane, "I wonder if Tough Tony actually believes that Bane is a 'crime genius' or if he's just saying it because he needs to convince the rest of the guys to turn their evil corrupt unions to Bane." Sean joked, "They shot a bunch of guys, that was really, really smart of Bane."

I noted, "This issue really sets up Robin's then-new ongoing series really well. Dixon really had quite a handle on Tim Drake. Including the annoying stuff, like his unwillingness to 'tattle.' Flavio agreed, "Yeah, Robin was handled pretty well this issue. I really dig that panel of Tim ducking one goon and hitting another with his staff. So cool. Plus he's got that cocky little smile. I really like Nolan and Giordano's take on Tim." I noted, "That said, Robin being shocked that Jean-Paul knocked a guy off a railing really doesn't jibe with the story we JUST read about Robin knocking Two-Face off of a girder, right?" Flavio guessed, "Tim's over compensating after that lecture." Tom also noted, "To be fair, in the Two-Face story, Tim had no real choice since he was trying to save Bruce's life. Here, Jean-Paul just plain doesn't care if the goon dies." Flavio joked, "He probably wants to give Jean Paul a lecture of his own!"

Tom wondered, "You know, I don't understand why Bruce and Tim are trying to tell Jean-Paul not to take on Bane. Bruce only lost to Bane because he was really really tired. Jean-Paul in his prime would probably do better." Sean replied, "Yeah, Tom. Maybe it’s just because we know how the story ends, but I’m on Paul’s side in the Bane argument. What the hell does Tim think is their other option?" I added, "It is interesting to note then, what exactly is their end game if they don't want Jean-Paul to take on Bane? Just fighting low level crooks while Bane gets more and more powerful? 'He broke my back! So we have to just let him rule Gotham. It's only fair.'" Flavio joked, "Maybe Bruce would've let him fight Bird." Tom replied, "The only other option would be call other heroes for help, but that's obviously not being taken into consideration."

Tom noted, "Jean-Paul's making it quite clear to Tough Tony that he's not the original Batman if Tony's paying attention." I replied, "Tough Tony doesn't seem to be the most observant fellow. At least we get a good explanation for why Tough Tony broke so easily on Bane. So that was nice. I can see the argument that Jean-Paul is particularly messed up by how Bane didn't even consider him a threat. But I don't get why that makes him act super reckless when he has, to this point, been a fairly generic Gotham vigilante on his own. It's not even a case where this is the first time he's been in control of himself. Since we saw him patrolling on his own and he wasn't like this." Sean joked, "It’d be funny is Paul was like, 'Forger Bane, Killer Croc is the one I really hate!'”

I finished with, "Man, we're really getting to the end game now! If only Jean-Paul were to add some sort of claw to his costume..."

Share Share Tweet Email

Batman Quietly Brings a Major Villain Back to Gotham's Shores