This is "From a Different Point of View," a feature where I discuss a comic book series with other people. This time around, due to everyone having to self-isolate, I figured I'd do a special edition where I discuss some crossovers with whichever readers that wanted to chat about them! We started off with Marvel's original Secret Wars and now we're doing Knightfall!

When last we checked in Knightfall, we were in the middle of Chapter 12, in Detective Comics #664's "Who Rules the Night" by Chuck Dixon, Graham Nolan and Scott Hanna, with colors by Adrienne Roy and letters by John Costanza. Bane has now broken the bat, and his next step was to take the now-broken Batman and throw him off of a rooftop while declaring that Gotham City was now Bane's.

Gotham City Police Department responded to the scene. They let an ambulance that is somehow at the scene IMMEDIATELY take Batman away. Once the ambulance is gone, Commissioner Gordon was irate that the officers on the scene did not check to see that the ambulance was a real ambulance or not. Then Harvey Bullock pointed out that the fake ambulance was probably Batman's people and Gordon realized that that's probably true, so he goes along with it.

We saw how Joker and Scarecrow's partnership broke up and the Ventriloquist plotline (involving the rivalry between Scarface and Socko) ended.

We now see how Alfred is trying to treat Batman in the Batcave while Commissioner Gordon freaks out over the seeming loss of his friend.

Tom A. opened with, "The Batcave is probably not the most sterile environment for surgery. There's bats there for God's sake. Alfred is not a good doctor."

Robin and Azrael now have to get a drug to help Batman...

I noted, "I know that they're basically killing time for the story, but it's kind of hilarious that Robin and Jean-Paul need to contact the cops to get a drug that you could get from any hospital." Tom agreed, " And you'd think that somebody as prepared for anything as Batman would have some of that drug. Then again, you'd also think that Batman would have a sterile surgery room in the Batcave away from all the bats. Or hell, a surgery room up in Wayne manor, where there are no bats." Sean Whitmore noted, "The whole decadron part always felt weird. Send Robin on a not-particularly-difficult fetch quest for something that won’t keep Bruce out of a wheelchair for the foreseeable future anyway." Flavio Sette added, "This plot about the Super Special Fictional Drug that's Batman's only shot reminds me of that common Silver Age trope where a character would be dying and the ONLY person who could save them is this one doctor in Norway (ALWAYS NORWAY!) who has pioneered this Super Special Fictional Procedure. I think that happened to the Wasp in an early Avengers issue." I replied, "That's the weird thing here, though. As Decadron IS a real drug used for spinal cord injuries. It helps offset the inflammation and giving you the best shot of avoiding paralysis. And the fact that it's a real drug makes it so weird that they need the cops to get the drug. Like, it really WOULD have worked better if it was some fictional experimental drug." Sean joked, "If the CW ever did this story, the drug would absolutely be at Kord Industries. EVERYTHING in the Arrowverse is at Kord Industries" Flavio also joked, "Or STAR Labs."

I noted, "Also, I just love the idea of Batman having his back broken, then thrown off a building, and he's still alive. It reminds me of the Simpsons episode where they are trying to cure Mister Burns of 17 stab wounds. 'We're up to 15!'"

We cut to Gordon and Flavio noted, "That bit where Gordon asks, 'how can he be my friend if I don't know anything about him' is basically setting up the issues that will arise when Jean Paul takes over for Bruce, and then it becomes REALLY important when Dick briefly becomes Batman. Talk about a long-running sub-plot."

I joked, "It's good to know Gordon likes his nipples rubbed when he's stressed." Sean also joked, "She’s caressing his heart surgery scar." I replied, "It turns her on. She's a freak, that one is."

Tom noted, "At least Robin decided to call in a favor from Gordon instead of breaking into a hospital and stealing the drug like I originally thought it would go when I read this."

Flavio was impressed with Graham Nolan and Scott Hanna's art on the scene where Robin and Azrael snare the drug, "Love those last three panels before the splash, where we get a shot of Tim and Jean Paul dropping down towards the Batmobile, then the shot of the Batmobile on the bridge and finally that close-up of the syringe. Good stuff." Tom joked, "Clearly Azrael's vital contribution to this fetch quest proves that he should be Batman and not Dick Grayson." Sean also joked, "'Glad you got to contribute, Paul.'” I agreed with Flavio, "Yeah, it's really nice art, Flavio. It's all kind of filler, but nicely drawn filler."

I continued, "But how stupid does Azrael's costume look on that otherwise excellent final splash page? With that big wrist launcher thing." Tom agreed, "It looks like something for a toy." Sean joked, "He’s like Hellboy." Tom noted, "On the plus side, looks like the only thing other than Batman's back that's broken is his left leg, he doesn't seem to have any injuries anywhere else." Flavio joked, "Based on his comment, I see that Alfred is a big Tom Petty fan." I added, "And now, we learn that the hardest part is waiting...for the next two chapters to get over with."

Next time around, we leave the Bat-books proper for the first part of a bizarre detour into the world of Showcase '93, as this is also the end of two issues of Batman and Detective Comics coming out each month.

